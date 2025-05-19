Delhi Schools New Guidelines for Summer and Autumn Internships 2025

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has launched new guidelines to improve the quality and management of school-based internships. The main aim of this effort is to ensure that students have safe, relevant, and worthwhile vocational training experiences.

Strengthening Verification of Internships

The DoE has underscored the need to monitor internships closely to provide students with practical and skill-relevant experience under a well-structured setting. Toward this end, Heads of Schools (HoSs) and Resource Persons who were appointed have been tasked with precise responsibilities.

Heads of Schools (HoSs): HoSs must verify principal details of internships, such as employer name, location, duration, and type of work. This data must be collated and presented in a unified manner to provide accountability.

Resource Persons: Resource Persons will make frequent visits to internship locations to assess the quality of training. Their tasks are to check student participation, ensure the task is relevant to the vocational trade, and confirm compliance with safety standards.

Objectives of the Guidelines

The new guidelines will serve to attain several objectives:

Protect Students: Ensure the safety and well-being of students during internships.

Meaningful Learning: Ensure students experience meaningful learning that extends beyond procedural tasks.

Accountability: Ensure accountability in the internship process through continuous monitoring and evaluation.

Advantages of the Guidelines

The launch of these guidelines is likely to benefit students in the following ways:

Practical Experience: Students will acquire practical experience in their preferred vocational trade.

Skill Development: Students will acquire skills that are relevant to their vocational trade.

Safe Learning Environment: Students will learn in a safe and organized environment.

Through enhancing the verification of internships in schools, the DoE seeks to equip students with quality vocational training experiences that will prepare them to work in actual workplaces.

