Delhi on High Alert Over LeT Threat to Target Red Fort, Temples

Security has been tightened across key areas in the national capital after intelligence agencies warned of a possible terror plot by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) targeting the Red Fort and nearby locations.

According to intelligence inputs, LeT operatives are allegedly planning to carry out bomb blasts near the historic Red Fort using improvised explosive devices (IEDs). The alert has prompted Delhi Police and central security agencies to go on high alert and intensify surveillance in sensitive zones.

Intelligence agencies also indicated that the suspected plot could be an attempt to avenge a recent explosion at a mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan, on February 6. Officials warned that the terror group may be planning a major attack in India in retaliation.

Specific inputs suggest that a prominent temple in the Chandni Chowk area could be a potential target. In response, security has been significantly enhanced around the Red Fort, Chandni Chowk, and surrounding religious places. Additional police personnel have been deployed, and busy public areas are under close monitoring.

Authorities are keeping a strict watch on suspicious individuals and activities, while anti-terror units remain on alert to prevent any possible incident. Security agencies have urged vigilance, noting that terrorists may attempt to target major religious sites in Delhi.