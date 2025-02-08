Delhi Election Results 2025: Who Will Be the Next CM of Delhi? Possible Candidates Revealed

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to make a strong comeback in Delhi after 27 years, leading in 43 out of 70 assembly seats, according to early trends from the Election Commission. However, the party has yet to announce its Chief Ministerial candidate, with BJP's central leadership set to make the final decision.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, speaking to the media after offering prayers at Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place, expressed confidence in the party’s victory. “The results so far align with our expectations, but we will wait for the final outcome,” he said.

Sachdeva credited the party’s performance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and a commitment to development and corruption-free governance. “The people of Delhi have chosen development over false promises. PM Modi’s vision has resonated with the voters, and we are set to form a strong and stable government,” he added.

AAP Faces Setback as BJP Surges Ahead

Sachdeva took a swipe at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of evading accountability on critical issues like corruption, poor infrastructure, and the liquor policy controversy. “Whenever questioned, Kejriwal either remained silent or tried to deflect. The people of Delhi have voted for change, rejecting false promises,” he remarked.

AAP, which had dominated Delhi politics for a decade with landslide victories in 2015 and 2020, is now trailing behind, securing leads in only 27 seats.

Who Will Be BJP’s Chief Minister Candidate in Delhi?

With BJP heading towards a majority, speculation is mounting over the party’s pick for the Chief Minister’s post. Several prominent leaders are being considered, including:

Parvesh Verma – Contesting from New Delhi against Arvind Kejriwal, Verma has a strong Jat voter base and is the son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma.

Vijender Gupta – A former Delhi BJP chief and experienced leader who has previously won from Rohini and served as Leader of the Opposition.

Ramesh Bidhuri – Contesting from Kalkaji, Bidhuri was projected as BJP’s possible CM face by AAP during the campaign, though BJP has not confirmed this.

Kailash Gahlot – Leading from Bijwasan, Gahlot is another potential contender for the role.

Kapil Mishra – Contesting from Karawal Nagar, Mishra is ahead in early trends.

Arvinder Singh Lovely – Former Delhi Congress president who joined BJP before the elections and is contesting from Gandhi Nagar.

Harish Khurana – Son of former Delhi CM Madan Lal Khurana, contesting from Moti Nagar, bringing political legacy to his name.

Dushyant Kumar Gautam – Contesting from Karol Bagh, Gautam is BJP’s national general secretary and a prominent Dalit leader with experience in Rajya Sabha.

Despite the growing speculation, the BJP has remained tight-lipped about its CM candidate. “The decision on the Chief Minister will be made by the central leadership at the right time,” Sachdeva emphasized, dismissing concerns over the delay in naming a leader.