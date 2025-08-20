Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Slapped? What BJP, Congress and AAP Said

In a shocking incident on Wednesday (August 20), Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was allegedly attacked during the weekly ‘Jan Sunvai’ at her official residence in Civil Lines.

Reports suggest a 35-year-old man allegedly manhandled and assaulted the Delhi Chief Minister. As per the latest update, the suspect has been detained, and an inquiry is underway.

Meanwhile, political leaders across parties strongly condemned the attack on the Chief Minister.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva termed the episode a serious security breach, while Congress called it a stark reminder of women’s safety concerns in the capital.

Detailing the sequence, Sachdeva said a man approached the Chief Minister during the Jan Sunvai, presented a paper, and suddenly held her hand while attempting to pull her towards him.

“During this, there was some jostling. People caught hold of him,” he added. The Delhi BJP chief further said police are gathering more details about the accused. “The CM is stable. Doctors have checked her. I have met her, she is a strong woman. It appears she received a minor blow to her head. The slap or stone-throwing claims are baseless. Such incidents in politics are deplorable.”

He stressed that Jan Sunvai will continue. He also announced that the Chief Minister will carry on with her programs for the day.

Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi also condemned the alleged attack on her successor. In a post on X, she wrote, “In a democracy, there is space for disagreement and protest, but none for violence. It is hoped the Chief Minister is completely safe."

She hoped that the Delhi Police would take the strictest action against the accused.