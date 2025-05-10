Delhi & Bengaluru Airports Tighten Security – Key Travel Guidelines Inside

As tensions escalate between India and Pakistan following targeted operations under Operation Sindoor, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has ordered the closure of 32 airports for civil operations till the morning of May 15. In response, major airports across the country have issued fresh advisories for passengers, urging them to cooperate with heightened security protocols and plan their travel accordingly.

Delhi Airport Issues Advisory Amid Evolving Airspace Situation

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (Delhi) has issued an advisory to passengers stating that while operations remain normal for now, evolving airspace conditions and enhanced security measures may impact flight schedules and increase processing times at checkpoints.

Passengers are advised to:

Stay updated via official communications from their airlines.

Follow all hand baggage and check-in regulations.

Arrive early to account for possible delays at security checks.

Cooperate with airline and security personnel for a smooth travel experience.

Regularly check flight status through the Delhi Airport website or their airline.

“We urge all passengers to rely solely on official sources for accurate information and refrain from sharing unverified content,” the advisory added.

Bengaluru Airport Urges Early Arrival Amid Heightened Security Alert

Kempegowda International Airport (Bengaluru) has also issued a passenger advisory, citing increased screening protocols due to the nationwide security alert.

“Enhanced screening measures are in place across all airports. Passengers are advised to arrive at least three hours prior to departure to ensure smooth check-in, security clearance, and boarding,” the statement said.

32 Airports Closed for Civil Flights Till May 15

In a significant move, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has announced the temporary closure of 32 airports for civilian flights until the morning of May 15. The decision comes amid continued provocation from Pakistan and India's subsequent countermeasures in response to aerial threats.

The closures and advisories reflect India’s heightened preparedness as military and civil aviation authorities coordinate to maintain national security and public safety.