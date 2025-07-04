Delhi Artificial Rain: What Is Cloud Seeding and How It Reduces Air Pollution

The Delhi government has deferred its much-anticipated first cloud seeding project to late August, citing unfavorable monsoon conditions for the experiment, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced on Tuesday.

Originally scheduled between July 4 and July 11, the trials will now be conducted from August 30 to September 10. The decision came after expert inputs from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), IIT-Kanpur, and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, which indicated that the early-July weather conditions would not be suitable for successful seeding operations.

DGCA Approves Trial, ₹3.21 Crore Allocated

Minister Sirsa confirmed that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted flight approval for the mission. The government has allocated a budget of ₹3.21 crore for the five sorties that will be conducted as part of the pilot project.

“These trials will take place after the monsoon starts receding, which will help us target the right clouds and gather accurate scientific data,” said Sirsa. He cited a statement from Professor Deepu Philip of IIT-Kanpur, who is heading the project.

What is Cloud Seeding?

Cloud seeding is a weather modification technique where aircraft release hygroscopic particles—like sodium chloride or other aerosols—into clouds to stimulate artificial rainfall. In Delhi, the goal is to trigger rain to reduce air pollution levels by washing away harmful particles from the atmosphere.

Target Areas in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh

The cloud seeding aircraft will operate over parts of North Delhi, including:

Rohini

Bawana

Alipur

Burari

It will also fly over adjoining areas in Uttar Pradesh, such as Loni and Baghpat.

A detailed flight path map and an IMD report have already been submitted to the DGCA, according to earlier reports.

Aircraft Details and Safety Measures

The trials will be conducted using a Cessna 206-H (VT-IIT) aircraft, fully equipped with cloud seeding instrumentation. Operated by a licensed and experienced crew, the aircraft has been cleared for these missions under DGCA safety regulations.

No aerial photography will be permitted during operations.

Flights will avoid restricted and no-fly zones.

The aircraft will fly below cloud base level to release particles, helping stimulate precipitation and achieve pollutant washout, Sirsa explained.

Delhi Joins Global Cities in Cloud Seeding Experiments

This marks Delhi’s first-ever cloud seeding attempt, following in the footsteps of cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru, and countries such as the UAE and China, where cloud seeding is used to either combat drought or improve air quality.