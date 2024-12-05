December 5: Kerala got heavy rain alert

Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) latest update has given some much-needed relief to Kerala people. As of the latest information provided by the IMD, the state has seen an end to heavy rains. December 5 does not see an alert for heavy rains either.

Although the heavy rains alert has been lifted, the IMD has warned of light rain at isolated places in some districts of Kerala. Light rain may occur in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Idukki.

The IMD has also issued a fishing advisory for the day. Though there is no impediment to fishing on the Kerala-Karnataka coasts, the IMD has advised not to fish in the Lakshadweep area today and tomorrow.

Despite lifting the heavy rains alert, residents and visitors should not fail to be cautious enough by always checking on the weather forecasts and heeding what the local authorities are telling them to do.

Be Informed, Be Safe

This welcome relief to the people of Kerala comes in the latest update from the IMD. The weather forecast is important; hence, we need to be updated on it so that we can take proper precautions and be safe in bad weather.

Also read No Sankranti Holidays for school students in 2025!