December 26- Delhi Air Pollution: AQI remains 'very poor' as IMD issues yellow alert; trains delayed

Delhi's air quality remained in the "very poor" category on Thursday, although there were signs of improvement. The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 8 a.m. stood at 341. Weather conditions are expected to aid further improvement in the coming days. Recently, the central authority overseeing air quality management in Delhi-NCR lifted Stage IV restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as pollution levels showed a declining trend.

Stage IV restrictions under GRAP had enforced a complete ban on construction work, restricted entry for non-essential polluting trucks, and mandated hybrid learning for students, except for those in grades 10 and 12.

As reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), AQI levels at different locations in Delhi as of 6 a.m. on Thursday were as follows: Vivek Vihar (372), Okhla Phase 2 (369), Rohini (377), ITO (340), Ashok Vihar (362), Wazirpur (366), Shadipur (319), Jahangirpuri (375), Narela (325), DTU (297), R.K. Puram (391), Anand Vihar (370), Pusa (358), and Punjabi Bagh (363).

Weather Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, cautioning about dense fog and potential thunderstorms due to a new western disturbance. This alert remains in effect through Sunday. The minimum temperature is likely to rise to 11°C by Friday, with a subsequent dip expected next week. A maximum temperature of 21°C has been predicted.

An IMD representative shared that moderate fog is expected during the mornings over the next three days, with dense fog anticipated on Sunday. According to the IMD, visibility levels are classified as follows: "shallow fog" when visibility is between 500-1,000 meters, "moderate fog" for 200-500 meters, "dense fog" for 50-100 meters, and "very dense fog" when visibility drops below 50 meters.