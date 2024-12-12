December 13: Red alert here in Kerala; Holiday likely for schools, colleges

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy rainfalls in Kerala, forecasting continued downpours over the next two days from December 13. The red alert is given after several days of scattered rain showers, which already caused waterlogging and flash floods in several areas.

Red Alert in Three Districts

The IMD has sounded a red alert for Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, and Idukki districts today as it expects extremely heavy rainfall. Orange alerts have been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Thrissur districts, while yellow alerts have been sounded for Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts.

Orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta tomorrow, December 13. Yellow alert sounded for Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Idukki districts.

Due to heavy rain warnings issued by the Meteorological Centre, schools are most likely to get a holiday tomorrow, December 13 as the warning covers all affected districts. The parent or the students need to enquire from the concerned authority about the closure. Safety precautions and warnings

The continuous rainfall is going to cause landslides, flash floods, and waterlogging in cities. The public and government authorities have been advised to be on maximum alert.

