Darshan Fearing Renukaswamy's Ghost?

It is known that Kannada actor Darshan and actress Pavitra Gowda have been in jail for nearly five months as the main accused in the murder case of Renuka Swamy (29), which caused a sensation in Karnataka. The police identified Darshan as the second accused (A2) and his girlfriend, actress Pavitra Gowda, as the first accused (A1) in connection with the murder of Renuka Swamy. Recently, reports in Kannada media suggest that Darshan has been enduring sleepless nights in jail.

Reports indicate that Darshan has been facing several difficulties in Ballari Jail and has been unable to sleep properly for several days. It is said that he has confided in jail authorities that Renuka Swamy's spirit has been haunting him. He reportedly claims that her ghost appears in his dreams, frightening him, and that he can no longer bear being alone in his cell. Darshan has requested to be transferred to Bengaluru Jail, according to sources. Fellow inmates have allegedly mentioned that Darshan has been screaming in his sleep during the middle of the night. However, the jail authorities have not made any official statement regarding this matter.

Darshan's bail petition hearing was recently postponed once again. The 57th City Civil and Sessions Court in Bengaluru conducted a bail hearing on Friday, during which Darshan's lawyer, Nagesh, presented arguments on his behalf. However, the judge adjourned the hearing to Saturday, and the case is expected to be reviewed this evening.