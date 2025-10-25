Cyclone Montha: Odisha Schools Holiday Likely From October 27?

A developing weather system over the Bay of Bengal known as Cyclone Montha has prompted authorities to issue major alerts for parts of Odisha after similar warnings were sounded for Andhra Pradesh. The India Meteorological Department has stated that the low pressure area is rapidly intensifying and is expected to strengthen into a cyclonic storm by October 27.

The system is likely to influence weather conditions along the Andhra coast around October 28, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. Following this alert, Odisha’s southern districts are now expected to experience widespread heavy to very heavy rain from October 27 to October 29. The warning covers regions including Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal and surrounding areas where flooding in low lying zones and waterlogging on key roads are possible.

With the weather threat escalating, discussions have begun about precautionary measures, including potential school closures in the most affected districts. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and will announce decisions based on cyclone movement and rainfall intensity. Parents and students have been advised to follow updates from district officials and remain prepared for sudden changes in schedules.

Fishermen have been instructed to avoid venturing into the sea and coastal residents are being asked to stay alert for strong wind conditions. Relief agencies and disaster management teams are already on standby as the next forty eight hours remain crucial for Odisha and neighbouring coastal states.

The impact of Cyclone Montha is expected to become clearer once the system strengthens further, but residents are urged not to ignore safety advisories. Preparations are underway to ensure a swift response if conditions worsen.