CUET UG 2025 Srinagar Exam Centre Cancelled Due to Technical Issues

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced a significant update on the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025. On account of unexpected technical problems, the test originally scheduled for May 13, 2025 (Shift II) at Kite Polytechnic, Vawoosa, Rangreth, Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, has been canceled. The cancellation includes a total of 76 candidates who were enrolled to appear for this test at this center.

New Exam Schedule and Admit Cards

NTA has assured the re-examination of the affected candidates on a fresh schedule. The candidates will be provided with new admit cards at the earliest. It is necessary for the candidates to visit the official websites of NTA, namely nta.ac.in and cuet.nta.nic.in, Regularly to get updates regarding the rescheduled exam and admit card release.

CUET UG 2025 Exam Details

The CUET UG 2025 examinations commenced from May 13 and will run until June 1, 2025. The examinations are being held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on a vast number of subjects. The test contains 37 subjects, including 13 language papers, 23 domain-specific subject papers, and one General Aptitude Test. Candidates must produce their admit cards and a valid photo ID to the examination hall.

Important Guidelines for Candidates

Candidates are requested to check the official NTA website for precise information regarding exam day guidelines, dress code, and banned items. Candidates must ensure they are updated on NTA's latest notifications to avoid any inconvenience during the examination process.

Stay Informed

Aspirants are advised to visit the official websites from time to time for any new updates or notifications about the rescheduled exam and admit card release. This way, they will always be ready and won't face any last-minute confusion.

