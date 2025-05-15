Indian-Origin Student Gaurav Jaisingh Dies in Bahamas Days Before Graduation

Just days before his graduation, Indian-origin student Gaurav Jaisingh tragically passed away in the Bahamas after accidentally falling from a hotel balcony.

The 22-year-old student from Bentley University in Waltham, Massachusetts was on an annual senior class trip to the Bahamas when the accident occurred on May 11 (Sunday).

Jaisingh, a native of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, was a member of the Delta Sigma Pi fraternity and the South Asian Students’ Association at Bentley University.

In a statement confirming the news, Bentley University expressed their sorrow on X, saying: "It's been a difficult few days, and our community is feeling the emotional toll of the tragic loss of Gaurav Jaisingh '25. Our hearts go out to Gaurav's family and friends. We plan to honor Gaurav at the undergraduate commencement ceremony scheduled for May 17.”

Later, the university issued another statement, saying: "While local authorities are investigating, it appears Gaurav accidentally fell from a balcony. We will share more information when available while respecting his family's privacy."

The university also mentioned that counselling resources have been made available for those affected by Gaurav’s death, and they encouraged anyone in need of support to reach out to the counselling centre.

On May 11, the Royal Bahamas Police confirmed that an investigation had been launched into the circumstances surrounding Gaurav’s death on Paradise Island.

According to initial reports, Gaurav was with his roommates around 10 p.m. when he accidentally fell from a higher-floor balcony. He was later found unresponsive on a lower floor. Police stated that Gaurav succumbed to his injuries en route to the hospital.