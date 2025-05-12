CUET UG 2025 Admit Card Released: Download Now

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has finally issued the admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025. The exam is to be held from May 13 to June 3, 2025.

Downloading the CUET UG Admit Card

The candidates can easily download their admit cards by following a simple process:

Visit the Official Website: Go to the official CUET UG website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the Admit Card Link: On the home page, find and click on the link with the caption "CUET UG Admit Card 2025."

Log in: Fill in the asked login details, such as the application number and password.

Download and Print: After the admit card appears on the screen, download and print it for future use.

Staggered Release of Admit Cards

The NTA has notified that CUET UG 2025 admit cards will be issued four days prior to the scheduled examination date of each candidate. This phased release is to organize the testing process and prevent server overload.

The applicants are requested to verify all the information on their admit card and the earlier published city slip carefully. In case of any discrepancies, they should approach NTA at once through helpline number 011-40759000 or email cuet-ug@nta.ac.in for early rectification.

Exam-Related Protocols

Since CUET UG is an important entry point for admissions in central and participating universities nationwide, applicants are encouraged to adhere strictly to all the exam-related norms and report at their centres much ahead of the schedule.

Contact Information

Candidates may contact NTA through the following mediums in case of any questions or doubts:

Helpline Number: 011-40759000

Email: cuet-ug@nta.ac.in

By adhering to these guidelines, candidates will have a seamless and trouble-free experience on examination day.

Also read: AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2025 released: Download Admit Card Now