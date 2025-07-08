Cuddalore Train Accident: Three Students Dead, Multiple Injured in Devastating Tragedy

A devastating incident in the Tamil Nadu city of Cuddalore has sent shockwaves over how gross negligence can be life-threatening. A passenger train crashed into a school bus carrying children at a manned gate at Semmankuppam in Cuddalore SIPCOT on Tuesday morning.

The van, which belongs to a private CBSE school, was attempting to cross gate no. 170 (a non-interlocked manned railway crossing) between Cuddalore and Alapakkam before it got hit by Train no. 56813, the Villupuram-Mayiladuthurai passenger. The injured students were admitted to the nearby government hospital in Cuddalore.

The initial inquiry revealed that the gatekeeper had decided to close the gate, but the van driver insisted on allowing the van to cross it. This shouldn't have been permitted. Eyewitnesses reveal that the gatekeeper had dozed off and failed to close the gate. The gatekeeper also received a full thrashing following the incident.

The death toll had climbed to three in this gruesome incident. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister DK Stalin responded, and while sharing his condolences, he also announced an ex-gratia of 5 lakhs each to the deceased. Without wasting any time, the gatekeeper was suspended for negligence. Unfortunately, Annadurai, a local resident, suffered massive injuries while rushing to the site to rescue the students.