CPI (Maoist) Surrenders? Viral Letter Offers Ceasefire, Dialogue Amid Operation Kagar

In a press release, purportedly issued by the CPI (Maoist) and signed by Abhay – the alias used by seniormost politburo and central committee member Mallojula Venugopal Rao – the group has offered to lay down arms and proposed talks with the Central government while declaring a temporary ceasefire.

The statement, dated August 15, surfaced on Tuesday (September 16), citing “certain reasons” for the delay.

Amid Operation Kagar, launched by the Central government with the aim of eliminating Naxalism by March 2026, the CPI (Maoist) announced it would “temporarily halt” armed conflict.

The statement said, “We want to make it clear that in the future, we will strive to address public issues by cooperating with all political parties and movements as much as possible. We are prepared to engage in discussions with the delegation of the Union Home Minister and other appointed representatives on this matter.”

In the letter, however, Abhay stressed that the party must first be informed of the changed position.

“After internal consultation, a delegation will be formed from comrades who support this decision, and they will participate in the peace talks. At present, many committee members and leading comrades in contact with us have expressed full support,” it stated.

The group requested one month from the Central government to consult with colleagues working across various States and those currently imprisoned.

Seeking an immediate ceasefire for a month and suspension of ongoing operations, the statement added, “We are also ready to exchange ideas with the government through video calls during this period.”

Once the letter surfaced, Chhattisgarh Police launched an inquiry to verify its authenticity. “The contents are under careful examination. It is reiterated that any decision on engagement or dialogue with the CPI (Maoist) lies solely with the government, which will take an appropriate call after due consideration and assessment of the situation and circumstances,” police stated.

In another statement issued by Abhay in March this year, he claimed that 400 comrades were killed over the past 15 months since the launch of Operation Kagar in 2024.

Responding, Chhattisgarh Home Minister Vijay Sharma reiterated that the government is open to meaningful dialogue, provided no conditions are imposed. He stressed that talks cannot be based on radical ideologies such as ISIS and that recognition of the Indian Constitution is essential.