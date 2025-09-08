Chhattisgarh School Holiday List September 2025: Full Schedule of Closures

September often turns into a busy month for students across the country, with exams and classroom schedules keeping them on their toes. At the same time, the month also offers much-needed respite in the form of festivals and official holidays. In Chhattisgarh, schools are set to remain closed on select days this September, giving children and families an opportunity to celebrate and recharge.

The first major break comes on 6 September, when schools across the state will be closed to mark Eid al Milad. The day is observed with community prayers and gatherings in different parts of India, and in Chhattisgarh it is recognised as a state-wide school holiday.

Later in the month, 17 September has been marked for Vishwakarma Puja, an occasion when workers and artisans pay respect to Lord Vishwakarma, regarded as the divine architect. Workshops, factories, and schools often hold special rituals on this day, and students get to take the day off.

The festive mood continues with the start of Navratri on 22 September. This nine-day festival, dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga, is among the most widely celebrated events in the country. Schools will remain closed on the first day to allow families to participate in pujas and cultural programmes. The Navratri period will stretch until early October, ending with Vijayadashami (Dussehra) on 2 October, which will also be a public holiday.

For students and teachers alike, these holidays arrive as much-needed breaks during a crucial part of the academic year. With half-yearly exams usually scheduled around this time, the pauses in between help ease pressure and give families space to celebrate together.

Parents are advised to check with individual schools for specific circulars, as certain institutions may adjust holiday timings depending on exam schedules. However, the state-level notifications provide a clear outline of when schools will remain closed.

In short, September 2025 in Chhattisgarh is set to bring a balance of learning and leisure, with classrooms giving way to celebrations on some of the month’s most important days.