Chennai Rains: Heavy Downpour Floods Multiple Areas, Traffic Hit Across City

Residents of Chennai are currently experiencing severe rains, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow signal for the next two days. Residents should plan their outdoor activities ahead of time, since heavy rains may affect traffic flow in certain areas of the city. Meanwhile, some locations, particularly low-lying areas, experienced waterlogging during the overnight rainfall. According to the IMD, the rain in Chennai is predicted to intensify throughout the week.

Because heavy rain today may cause traffic in the city to get clogged, authorities have advised individuals heading to work, school, or college early to exercise caution.

Waterlogging has been recorded in several parts of the city as a result of the unexpected moderate rainfall, and the Greater Chennai Traffic Police have stated that they are working on it. Residents in Chennai are encouraged to follow Greater Chennai Traffic Police on Twitter for regular updates.

🚧 Waterlogging reported at:

📍 Thuraipakkam Jn.

📍 near Geetham Hotel, PSR Mall

📍 Arumbakkam, Vinayagapuram

📍 Periyar Paathai – Koyambedu to Vadapalani stretch

Traffic is slow in these areas. Authorities are working to clear the water.



🚧 Due to sudden rainfall, Duraisamy Subway (T Nagar) has minor waterlogging.

⚠️ Two-wheelers are temporarily restricted for safety.

💧 Authorities are working to clear the water.

Drive cautiously!

Even though there is no severe thunderstorm or rainfall warning for the city, the IMD has issued rain alerts for the rest of the week, until August 27. Schools and offices in the city will continue to operate as usual, with no disruption unless the situation changes quickly.