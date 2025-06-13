Chennai Metro Incident: One Bike Rider Killed as Under-Construction Track Collapses

On Thursday night, June 12, 2025, two I-girders that were launched to create the 3.15 km flyover under the Chennai Metro Rail's phase II line in Manapakkam toppled, killing a person on a two-wheeler on the road below. Police officers and Chennai Metro Rail employees diligently worked into the early morning hours to remove the girders and retrieve the body of the unidentified individual.

The I-girders at Manapakkam fell from the viaduct at approximately 9:45 p.m. For a considerable amount of time, the incident caused severe traffic congestion in the neighborhood. On Mount Poonamallee Road, Chennai Metro Rail has been building a double-deck line. The Chennai Metro Rail's elevated section for corridor 5 (Madhavaram to Sholinganallur) is rising on level 2, while the flyover that connects Mugalivakkam with MIOT Hospital is being built on level 1.

Representatives of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) stated that they began constructing the girders for the flyover project one week ago. The girders fell when one of the supporting A-frames broke away. According to officials, an investigation will be carried out to determine what caused the collapse. The I-girder measures 33.3 meters in length. A 33.3-meter U-girder for the viaduct above the flyover was launched by CMRL earlier this month.