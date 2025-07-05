Bombay High Court Kick-starts Live Streaming Proceedings on Youtube

On Saturday, Bhushan Gavai, the Chief Justice of India (CJI), began "live streaming" the proceedings of the Bombay High Court. Only the proceedings of the HC's first five benches—which are as follows—will currently be live webcast.

Chief Justice Alok Aradhe & Justice Sandeep Marne

Justice Revati Mohite-Dere & Justice Dr Neela Gokhale

Justice Mahesh Sonak & Justice Jitendra Jain

Justice Ravindra Ghuge & Justice Milind Sathaye

Justice Ajay Gadkari & Justice Rajesh Patil

CJI Gavai unveiled the free internet and wifi at the Bombay High Court, in addition to the live broadcasting feature. Lawyers, litigants, court employees, and the media will all have access to this service.

Notably, YouTube currently only streams live from the Gujarat High Court, Calcutta High Court, and Chhattisgarh High Court. Furthermore, live streaming is available for certain courts of the Karnataka High Court, Gauhati High Court, Madhya Pradesh High Court, Telangana High Court, and Orissa High Court. Additionally, a few Gujarati Principal District Courts stream live on YouTube.