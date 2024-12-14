BJP Leader LK Advani Admitted to Hospital - Current Status

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani has been admitted to Apollo Hospital on Mathura Road, New Delhi, following a sudden deterioration in his health on Friday.

Sources close to the family revealed that the 96-year-old politician is currently under medical observation. Doctors at the hospital have confirmed that his condition is stable, and he is being closely monitored to ensure his well-being.

LK Advani, a pivotal figure in Indian politics, played a crucial role in shaping the Bharatiya Janata Party's rise to prominence. His health updates are being keenly followed by party members and well-wishers across the nation, reflecting his enduring influence on India's political landscape.

