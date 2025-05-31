Bharat Bandh on June 10: What All Closed and Why?

The Maoist Central Committee has called for a Bharat Bandh on June 10 to protest the recent killing of 27 Maoists during an encounter with security forces under Operation Kagar. Among those killed was top Maoist leader Nambala Keshav Rao, considered one of the group’s key commanders.

The Maoists expressed anger that the Indian government is refusing to hold peace talks with them, while showing interest in talks with Pakistan. They accused the government of avoiding dialogue and instead using force. Following the bandh, the Maoists plan to hold memorial meetings from June 11 to August 3 in memory of their deceased members.

In recent days, Left parties have also demanded that the government stop Operation Kagar and begin peace talks with the Maoists. They are calling for a Supreme Court judge to investigate the recent encounters, alleging human rights violations.

However, the Central government has ruled out peace talks for now. Union Home Minister Amit Shah called the encounter a major success in the fight against Naxalism, and said the government is committed to completely eradicating Naxalism by March 31, 2026. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also stated that the fight against Maoism will continue, with the goal of restoring peace and security to affected regions.

Security has been tightened in Maoist-affected areas ahead of the bandh. The bandh is expected to disrupt commercial offices and public transportation, potentially affecting daily life in several regions. However, essential services such as emergency medical care, utilities, and government offices will continue to function as usual. The public is advised to stay alert and follow official updates, especially on June 10, when disruptions are most likely.