Bengaluru's Namma Metro 2nd Longest After Delhi Metro
Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a new metro line on March 25 saturday, a 13.7 kilometers long line from Whitefield to KR Puram in Bangalore.
With the new line, the Namma Metro will become the second longest metro line in the country.
Hyderabad metro, which is currently running at 69.2 km, will be dropped from second to the third in the list of metros which have the longest line . Now, the Namma metro will have a 69.71 km long line, as it was only covering 56 km earlier.
However, Delhi metro is the first one to have the longest line of 390.14 Km with 286 stations.
It has been 12 years since the metro became operational in Bengaluru.
