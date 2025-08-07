Bengaluru Rains Trigger Traffic Snarls; Red Alert Issued for Parts of Karnataka

Residents of Bengaluru were met with a torturous commute on Thursday morning after heavy overnight rainfall lashed several parts of the city on August 6.

Severe waterlogging compounded commuter woes, with traffic crawling along major routes. The Bengaluru Traffic Police issued multiple advisories, warning of slow-moving traffic due to stagnant rainwater on key stretches.

At least 12 trees were uprooted due to the downpour, further choking traffic in several areas, including East and Mahadevapura zones, RR Nagar, South, West, Yelahanka, and KR Puram. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued rainfall and thunderstorms for Bengaluru and surrounding areas in the coming days.

A red alert is in effect for certain parts of the state, while an orange alert—signaling heavy to very heavy rainfall—has been issued for districts including Uttara Kannada, Haveri, Shivamogga, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Gadag, Dharwad, Chikkamagaluru, and Belagavi.

Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been sounded for much of North Interior Karnataka, including Bagalkot, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura, and Yadgir, with predictions of isolated heavy showers and gusty winds.

With rain expected to continue through the week, authorities have warned of potential disruptions to road traffic, air travel, and daily life.