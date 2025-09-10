Bank Holidays in September 2025: Dates and Details

As the festive season draws near, it is important to know about the bank holidays in September 2025. A list of bank holidays has been declared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for banks throughout the nation, keeping in view national and state occasions.

Understanding Bank Holidays in India

Indian banks follow holidays based on a mix of national holidays, state festivals, and weekend breaks. Though the second and fourth Saturdays, along with Sundays, are uniform bank holidays throughout the country, other holidays can be subject to local culture and government announcements.

Bank Holidays in September 2025

Following is a detailed list of bank holidays in September 2025:

September 4: First Onam (Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi)

September 5: Id-E-Milad/Milad-un-Nabi or Id-e Milad (Multiple cities, except Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Gangtok, Guwahati, Itanagar, Jaipur, Kohima, Kolkata, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Shillong, Shimla)

September 8: Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Mumbai)

September 12: Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Jammu, Srinagar)

September 13: Second Saturday (All regions)

September 14: Sunday (All regions)

September 22: Navratra Sthapna (Jaipur)

September 23: Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji (Jammu, Srinagar)

September 27: Fourth Saturday (All regions)

September 29: Maha Saptami/Durga Puja (Agartala, Guwahati, Kolkata)

September 30: Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami/Durga Puja (Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi)

Planning Your Banking Activities

To avoid any inconvenience, it's important to look up your local bank holiday list and schedule your banking activities accordingly. You can either check the RBI website or call your bank's customer care for further details.

Stay Informed, Stay Organized

By remaining informed about bank holidays in September 2025, you can effectively manage your finances and maximize the festive period. Whether you're planning personal bank work or making arrangements for future festivals, this guide will keep you informed and organized.

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