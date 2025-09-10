Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Blessed with Baby Boy:Reports

Actor Varun Teja and his wife Lavanya Tripathi have reportedly embraced parenthood, welcoming their first child together. According to reports, the couple has been blessed with a baby boy, bringing joy to their families and fans.

Varun Teja, a popular name in Telugu cinema, tied the knot with actress Lavanya Tripathi in a grand wedding ceremony that was attended by close friends, family members, and several prominent figures from the film industry. Their relationship, which began as co-stars and blossomed into a long term romance, has often been admired by fans for its simplicity and warmth.

The news of their baby’s arrival has already sparked excitement on social media, with fans and well wishers flooding timelines with congratulatory messages. Many see this as a new chapter in the couple’s journey, adding another milestone to their personal lives.

Lavanya Tripathi, known for her charming screen presence and graceful performances, has been away from films in recent months, which now appears to be in line with her focus on family. Varun Teja, on the other hand, continues to be a leading figure in Telugu cinema, balancing his professional commitments while stepping into fatherhood.

Though the couple has not yet made an official announcement, reports suggest both mother and baby are doing well. Fans are eagerly waiting for a confirmation and perhaps a glimpse of the little one through the couple’s social media handles.