Banks across India will remain closed on multiple days in July 2025 due to a mix of regional festivals, public observances, and routine weekend breaks. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), there will be a total of 13 bank holidays in the month, though not all will apply uniformly across the country.

While physical bank branches will stay shut on these dates, digital banking services such as UPI, mobile apps, net banking, ATMs, and debit/credit card transactions will remain fully operational, ensuring uninterrupted access to essential financial services.

Weekend Holidays and Festival-Based Closures

In addition to regular Sunday closures and second and fourth Saturdays, banks will remain closed on seven key dates due to state-specific festivals and commemorative events. These include celebrations in Tripura, Meghalaya, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, and Jammu & Kashmir.

Bank Holidays in July 2025: Full List of State-Wise Closures

Kharchi Puja – July 3 (Thursday)

Banks in Agartala, Tripura will remain closed for Kharchi Puja, a prominent Hindu festival that honours the fourteen deities known as Chaturdasha Devata. Branches in other states will continue to function normally.

Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday – July 5 (Saturday)

Banks in Jammu and Kashmir will be shut to commemorate the birth anniversary of Guru Hargobind Ji, the sixth Sikh Guru. This falls on the first Saturday of the month; however, banks in other states will remain open.

Beh Deinkhlam – July 14 (Monday)

In Shillong, banks will be closed for Beh Deinkhlam, a festival of the Jaintia tribe in Meghalaya. It is observed with religious processions and rituals to drive away evil spirits and usher in good health and prosperity.

Harela – July 16 (Wednesday)

Dehradun will observe a holiday for Harela, an agrarian festival that marks the onset of the monsoon season. Rooted in the traditions of the Kumaon region, Harela is celebrated with symbolic sowing of seeds and prayers for a good harvest.

Death Anniversary of U Tirot Singh – July 17 (Thursday)

Banks in Shillong will remain shut again on July 17 in honour of U Tirot Singh, a legendary Khasi tribal chief and freedom fighter who led resistance against British colonists.

Ker Puja – July 19 (Saturday)

On the third Saturday of the month, Agartala will again witness a bank holiday for Ker Puja, a unique ritual dedicated to the guardian deity of Tripura. While it’s a working Saturday for most banks in India, those in Agartala will remain closed.

Drukpa Tshe-zi – July 28 (Monday)

Banks in Gangtok, Sikkim will be shut for Drukpa Tshe-zi, a revered Buddhist festival commemorating the day Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon at Sarnath after attaining enlightenment.

Weekend Bank Closures

As per usual RBI guidelines, banks across all states will remain closed on:

July 6, 13, 20, and 27 (All Sundays)

July 12 (Second Saturday)

July 26 (Fourth Saturday)

Plan Ahead for Banking Needs

Although regional bank holidays vary by state, it is advisable for customers to check the local bank holiday list and plan their in-person visits accordingly. Services like cheque clearance, cash deposit, loan documentation, and in-branch customer support may be unavailable on these dates.

However, you can continue to rely on online and mobile banking services for tasks like UPI payments, NEFT/RTGS transactions, ATM withdrawals, applying for chequebooks or lockers, and setting standing instructions.

By staying informed and using digital options, customers can ensure seamless banking throughout the month of July.