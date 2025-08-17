Bank Holidays from August 18 to August 25, 2025: Full List of State-Wise Holidays

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a set of holidays for banks nationwide in August 2025. These holidays are according to the RBI's Negotiable Instruments Act and extend to several states and cities. The division of bank holidays from August 18 to August 25, 2025, is as follows:

Bank Holidays from August 18 to August 25, 2025

August 19 (Tuesday): Agartala, Tripura banks will remain shut on account of the birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur.

August 23 (Saturday): All Indian banks will be shut for the fourth Saturday of the month.

August 24 (Sunday): Banks will remain shut for the weekend.

Other Bank Holidays in August 2025

August 17 (Sunday): Banks were shut for the weekend.

August 25 (Monday): Guwahati, Assam's banks will remain shut on Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva.

August 27 (Wednesday): Banks in some cities like Ahmedabad, Belapur, Mumbai, Nagpur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Panaji, and Vijayawada will remain shut for Ganesh Chaturthi and other local festivals.

August 28 (Thursday): Banks in Panaji and Bhubaneshwar will remain shut for the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi and Nuakhai.

August 31 (Sunday): Banks will be closed during the weekend.

Alternative Banking Options

While banks might be off on these holidays, customers can still avail themselves of other banking facilities through:

Online Banking: Customers can avail online banking services for doing transactions, paying bills, and accounts management.

Mobile Banking: Mobile bank apps enable customers to carry out transactions, check their account balances, and pay bills.

ATMs: ATMs can be used to withdraw cash and do other transactions.

UPI: UPI services can be used by customers to make payments and transfer money.

Need for Verification of Local Holiday Timings

It is important for customers to verify with their local bank offices regarding specific holiday timings, as holidays are different for states and cities. With knowledge of these holidays, customers can schedule their banking operations accordingly and not face any inconvenience

