Bank Holidays In April 2023

MUMBAI: According to the Reserve Bank of India Calendar there will be 15 bank holidays in the upcoming month of April. This includes second Saturdays, Sundays, holidays, and festival holidays.

Despite the number of holidays online banking transactions will, however, continue and the UPI transactions will also not be affected.

List of holidays in the month of April

April 1: Bank holiday except Mizoram, Chandigarh, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh on April 1, the first day of the new financial year.

April 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, 30th- five Sundays

April 4: Banks are closed in various cities to mark Mahavir Jayanthi

April 5: Bank holiday in Hyderabad on the occasion of Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti

April 7: Good Friday is a bank holiday across the country

April 8: Second Saturday, and 22nd Fourth Saturday

April 14: Bank holiday to commemorate Ambedkar Jayanti

April 15: A holiday for banks in various states on account of regional festivals.

April 18: Banks remain closed in Jammu and Srinagar due to Shab-e-Bakar.

April 21: Ramzan Eid (Eid ul Fitr) is a bank holiday in Agartala, Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram.

