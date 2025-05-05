Bank Holiday on May 9 in West Bengal for Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti

Banks across West Bengal will remain closed on May 9 in observance of Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti, a state-wide holiday to mark the birth anniversary of the legendary poet, writer, and Nobel Laureate.

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, banking operations will be suspended under the Negotiable Instruments Act. This holiday applies to all public and private sector banks in the state, including branches of nationalized, scheduled, and cooperative banks.

While physical bank branches will remain closed, customers can continue to use digital banking services such as mobile banking, internet banking, and ATMs without interruption.

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti, also known as Poncheeshe Boishakh, is celebrated with cultural events, poetry readings, and tributes across West Bengal. The day commemorates the birth of Tagore, who played a vital role in Indian literature, music, and philosophy.

Citizens are advised to plan their banking needs in advance to avoid any inconvenience due to the holiday.