Bank Holiday on June 6, 7, and 8 in These States: Here is Why

Banks in many cities across India will be closed this week due to Id-ul-Ad’ha (Bakrid), also known as Bakri ID (Id-Uz-Zuha). As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, banks will be shut on June 6 and June 7 in various states, and across the country on Sunday, June 8, 2025.

June 6 Holiday:

On June 6, banks in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will remain closed to mark Bakrid. The festival honors Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son, Ishmael, in obedience to God. According to Islamic belief, God replaced Ishmael with a lamb, sparing his life.

June 7 Holiday:

On Saturday, June 7, banks across India will remain closed for Bakri ID, except in Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Itanagar, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram, where banks will stay open.

Sunday, June 8:

Banks will remain closed nationwide on Sunday, June 8, as it is a regular weekend holiday.

Note:

Customers are advised to plan their banking transactions in advance and check with their local branch for exact closure dates, as bank holidays may vary by city and region.