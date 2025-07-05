Bank Holiday on July 5 in these states; Find out why!

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced several bank holidays in July, distributed over different parts of the country and events. During July 5 to July 13, the banks will be closed on different dates because of national holidays, regional festivities, and RBI-declared holidays. During this time, banks in Srinagar and Jammu will remain closed on July 5, Saturday, to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Hargobind Ji. Banks in other states will be open on this day. Further, July 12, as the second Saturday of the month, will be a holiday for the banks, and July 13 will be a Sunday holiday.

Bank Working Days in July

Banks shall be working on July 7, July 8, July 9, July 10, and July 11, giving customers sufficient time to carry out their banking transactions.

Bank Holidays in July

There are several bank holidays lined up during the month, including:

July 14: Banks shall remain closed in Shillong on Beh Dinkhlam day.

July 16: Banks shall remain closed in Dehradun on the day of Harela.

July 17: Shillong banks will remain closed on the death anniversary of U Tirot Singh.

July 19: Banks will remain closed in Tripura due to Ker Puja.

July 26: Banks will remain closed throughout India for the fourth Saturday.

July 27: Banks will remain closed throughout India on Sunday.

July 28: Banks will remain closed in Gangtok due to the Drukpa Tse-ji festival.

Digital Banking Services are Available

Even if branches of banks are shut on holidays, customers are not entirely cut off from bank services. They can still do their transactions through digital banking services such as net banking, mobile banking applications, UPI, wallets, and ATMs. Yet, transactions that need a direct visit to the bank, for example, passbook updation, clearing of checks, and use of locker facilities, will have to wait until the next working day.

