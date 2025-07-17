Babydoll Archi Controversy: Is Archita Phukan Real or Fake? Everything to Know

The emergence of the internet and artificial intelligence has undoubtedly benefited humans seeking to utilize advanced technology and simplify their daily lives. But the same technology can create a monster that can deceive you into believing false content. This is what happened to viral Instagram sensation Babydoll Archi.

This one name has been trending on the internet for quite some time now, and there are many theories floating around over what exactly happened and why; the name of her Instagram account got changed to Amira Ishtara. A few days after it became widely known that Babydoll Archi was set to become an official adult film star from India due to her viral photo with America's Kendra Lust, police apprehended a person named Bora, which led to a complex situation.

Archita Phukan/Babydoll Archi: What Exactly Is the Full Story?

Archita Phukan (the name of the account, Babydoll Archi)'s ex-boyfriend was the perpetrator of the crime. His name is Pratim Bora, and during police investigation, he revealed that he had used advanced AI technology and deepfake-like software to create thousands of morphed videos using his ex-girlfriend's face and uploaded them on the Babydoll Archi account. He even confessed that he had made up to Rs.10 lakhs by making the videos go viral.

Pratim also kept changing her locations in the post, and in the allegedly viral photo with Kendra Lust, her location was changed to the United States. The original Archita Phukan has got nothing to do with this, and after identifying this vicious act done by Pratim, she filed a complaint with the Dibrugarh police. Pratim is booked under multiple sections of the IT Act, including cyber harassment, defamation, and violation of privacy.

Police, on the other hand, had confirmed that Archita Phukan is not linked to any pornographic material posted on the Instagram account whatsoever. The viral videos on the Instagram account were fabricated with the sole purpose of humiliating and defaming her. Archita had recently spoken out and urged people to "stop sharing fake content."