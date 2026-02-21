Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Must Resign

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu's resignation demand is growing louder with each passing day. NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MLA Rohit Pawar has demanded the immediate resignation of Ram Mohan Naidu, raising serious allegations over the recent plane crash involving Ajit Pawar. Addressing the media at Sharad Pawar’s residence in New Delhi, Rohit Pawar urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure justice and uncover the truth behind the incident.

Rohit Pawar alleged that the aircraft was carrying petrol cans and had been filled with more fuel than required, which he suspects was done deliberately. He claimed that multiple explosions were reported at the time of the crash, raising doubts about the circumstances surrounding the incident. He described the crash as highly suspicious and called for a thorough investigation into possible political and commercial conspiracy.

He further demanded that the individuals behind VSR Travels, the company linked to the aircraft, be identified and held accountable. Pawar questioned why VSR Travels manager VK Singh had not been arrested so far and alleged that the pilot was under severe financial stress prior to the crash. He also accused certain senior officials in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) of colluding with VSR Travels.

Rohit Pawar dismissed claims that the aircraft’s black box was completely burnt, calling it “completely false.” He alleged that attempts were being made to mislead the investigation and suppress key evidence. He also claimed that Ram Mohan Naidu has close links with VSR Travels and accused him of trying to protect the company.

He further alleged that the DGCA was shielding the company despite several irregularities, including alleged harassment of women pilots and operational violations. He questioned why no action had been taken against VSR owner VK Singh and why company director Rohit Singh was allowed to leave the country without being detained.

Highlighting the company’s rapid financial growth, Pawar said VSR Travels had grown from a Rs 10 crore company in 2016 to Rs 500 crore by 2025, raising further suspicions. He alleged that senior DGCA officials were supporting the company and failing to act despite multiple complaints and safety concerns.

Rohit Pawar asserted that as long as Ram Mohan Naidu continues as Civil Aviation Minister, the investigation cannot be fair or impartial. He reiterated his demand for the minister’s resignation and called on Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene and ensure a transparent probe to bring out the truth behind the crash.