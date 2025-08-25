August 26 School Holiday Declared in 4 States Amid Heavy Rains? Check Full List

Heavy rains have been lashing multiple states in North India after the mayhem that took place in the southern states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh a few weeks ago. Massive downpour already lashed Mumbai and caused a huge disruption to normal school activities. As the financial capital of India slowly gets back to normalcy, rains have started increasing in other parts of Maharashtra.

Not just in Maharashtra, states like Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan are also facing the wrath of persistent rains. Most of the public schools in these states were given a holiday on Monday, August 25, and now students are interested in finding out if the same will take place on August 26, which is a Tuesday.

We are here to let you know that the authorities in most of these states have already declared a holiday for Tuesday as well, owing to the incessant rainfall. Let's start with Himachal Pradesh. Multiple districts, like Kangra, Solan, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Chamba, Una, Kullu, and Mand had given holidays for schools on August 25.

The reason behind this decision was that the local meteorological department has issued a yellow warning for all these districts until August 30. This warning significantly increases the likelihood of schools closing on the 26th of August. However, there is no official notification that's issued in Himachal Pradesh districts, and a call will be taken based on the situation in the early hours of Tuesday (August 26) morning.

Alongside Himachal Pradesh, multiple schools in the state of Rajasthan also faced a similar situation. Schools in several districts across the state have declared a holiday, and a similar decision may be made for tomorrow due to widespread rains. A holiday has already been declared in places like Alwar, Jaipur, Dausa and Didwana-Kuchaman.

It mus also be noted that schools and colleges will be closed from 25th to 27th August in Tonk district of Rajasthan.

Today, August 25, a school holiday was declared in Punjab's Pathankot, and there is a good enough chance that the same might happen tomorrow, the 26th of August, in some areas of the state. But, authorities have yet to confirm, and the situation will determine if they do tomorrow.

Also, all anganwadi centers alongside government and private schools will remain shut in Nagpur for tomorrow (26th August) due to heavy rainfall.