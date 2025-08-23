August 25 Holiday in Assam: What It Means for Banks and Schools?

August is usually one of the busiest months on India’s holiday calendar. Independence Day on August 15 sets the tone, followed by festivals like Janmashtami and Parsi New Year that keep the festive spirit alive in many states. However, most of the country will continue to operate as usual on August 25, 2025.

There are no national public holidays on this date, meaning schools, government offices, and businesses will remain open in almost every state. For most people, it will feel like an ordinary Monday sandwiched between bigger celebrations earlier and later in the month.

The only exception is in Assam. In Guwahati, banks will remain closed to mark the Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva. This observance pays tribute to the 15th- and 16th-century saint, social reformer, and cultural icon who played a defining role in shaping Assamese identity. While it is not a government or school holiday, the day is observed locally with reverence, especially among followers of his teachings.

Outside of Assam, financial institutions, schools, and government offices will operate normally on August 25. There will be no official closures in states such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, or Delhi. For many families, this day will simply act as a bridge between the long weekend of Independence Day and the festival of Janmashtami, which is widely expected to bring holidays for schools and banks later in the month.

So while August itself remains filled with cultural vibrancy, August 25 is largely a regular working day in India. Unless you are in Assam, where banks will shut to honor a regional spiritual tradition, life across the rest of the country will go on as normal.