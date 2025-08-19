August 20 Bank Holiday or not?

While August is ending, most customers are questioning whether Wednesday, the 20th of August, 2025, will be a bank holiday nationwide. There are several public holidays throughout the month and different regional observances, so it is essential to know whether there will be any disruption in banking services or whether it will be a normal day at banks.

Is August 20 a National Bank Holiday?

No, August 20, 2025, is not a bank holiday in India at the national level. As per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar every year, there is no bank holiday at the national level on this date. Customers can look forward to normal banking activities across most Indian states, such as cheque deposits, cash withdrawal, and other financial transactions, uninterrupted.

Bank Holidays in Specific States

While August 20 is a regular working day in most of the country, there are some states where banks will remain closed on account of local holidays or special occasions. Some of such states are:

1. Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, August 20, 2025, will be declared a holiday in some districts for Vidarbha Day as a regional celebration. It is not a state holiday, but local banks in the districts of Nagpur and Amravati regions will remain closed for the day.

2. West Bengal

In West Bengal, the banks in the Kolkata area will close on August 20 on account of Rabindra Jayanti, the birth day of the cultural legend Rabindranath Tagore. It is an important festival in the state, and it will impact city and some nearby localities' bank operations.

3. Odisha

August 20 will be a holiday for banks in Odisha to mark the occasion of Raja Parba, a local festival observed in certain districts of the state. As a result of this local festival, banks will remain shut in those affected areas.

4. Jammu & Kashmir

In Jammu & Kashmir, the 20th of August in 2025 will be celebrated as Shab-e-Qadr for Muslims and is a significant religious holiday in the state. Banks in certain regions of Srinagar and Jammu will be closed, although banks in other parts of the state might be open as usual.

5. Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, August 20 will be a public holiday in some Chennai districts marking the conclusion of monsoon season festivities celebrated by some local communities. Due to this, there will be local branches of banks in affected areas which will be closed.

Banking Services Available Despite Regional Closures

Customers can access major banking services even if banks are closed in some states or regions using the following platforms:

ATMs: The majority of ATM services will operate normally with usual cash withdrawals and checking of balance.

Online and Mobile Banking: Internet banking, mobile banking, and digital payment systems such as Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm will be in regular working order.

Digital Payments: NEFT, RTGS, and IMPS payments will still be operational through digital means to enable customers to receive and send money without any waiting.

In conclusion, August 20, 2025, is a normal working day for the majority of Indian banks. Nevertheless, some places such as Maharashtra, West Bengal, Odisha, and Jammu & Kashmir will be celebrating bank holidays depending on local festivals, religious occasions, or local festivals. Customers in these places can look forward to banks being closed but still enjoy using ATMs, mobile banking, and digital payment to conduct their transactions.

