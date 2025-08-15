August 16 Bank Holiday for Janmashtami; State-wise list!

As the festive period comes around, bank holidays are an important factor for many. On August 16, 2025, various states in India will have a bank holiday as celebrations of Janmashtami, or Krishna Jayanti, are on.

Why Janmashtami Bank Holiday?

Janmashtami is the festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, who is a prominent deity in Hinduism. The festival is celebrated with very much enthusiasm throughout the nation, especially where there are high numbers of Hindus living. Consequently, banks within these states will be closed on August 16 to enable staff members to enjoy the celebrations.

States Impacted by Janmashtami Bank Holiday

The following states and cities will be closed on August 16 due to Janmashtami²:

Gujarat: Ahmedabad

Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal

Chandigarh: Entire city

Tamil Nadu: Chennai

Uttarakhand: Dehradun

Sikkim: Gangtok

Telangana: Hyderabad

Rajasthan: Jaipur

Uttar Pradesh: Kanpur, Lucknow

Bihar: Patna

Chhattisgarh: Raipur

Jharkhand: Ranchi

Meghalaya: Shillong

Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu, Srinagar

Andhra Pradesh: Vijayawada

Banking Services During Janmashtami Holiday

While physical bank offices will be shut down in the affected states, customers can still avail various banking services, including:

Online Banking: Internet banking and mobile banking facilities will be accessible.

ATMs: ATM facilities will be functioning, and customers will be able to withdraw cash and do other transactions.

UPI Services: UPI-based payment services will also run normally.

Planning Your Bank Visits

If you're living in one of these states, it's crucial to schedule your bank visits accordingly. You can opt for online banking or go to the bank prior or subsequent to the holiday in order to save yourself from any hassle.

