Aug 25 School Holiday in Punjab's Pathankot: What About Tomorrow, Aug 26?

The Pathankot district administration declared a holiday in all educational institutions on Monday (August 25, 2025) due to heavy rainfall, according to officials.

Following heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, the water level in the Ujh and Ravi rivers and rivulets surged, affecting several villages near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Pathankot district.

"Keeping in mind the continuous rains in Pathankot district, a holiday is declared in all government/non-government schools, colleges, and other educational institutions of Pathankot district on August 25," according to an order issued by Pathankot Deputy Commissioner Aditya Uppal.

Punjab Cabinet Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak visited the damaged districts on Sunday (August 24, 2025) to assess the situation and assure residents that the state government will compensate them for any losses.

The situation in communities near the Indo-Pak border was dire due to massive flooding in the Ujh and Ravi rivers, as well as seasonal rivulets. For now, the confirmation is only given to schools shutting down on August 25, and authorities are currently monitoring the situation. As for schools being given a holiday on August 26, which is Tuesday, there is no clarity yet. If the intensity of rains and floods persists, the holiday can be extended to another day, but if the situation improves, one can expect schools to be asked to run, provided students can travel safely.

The confirmation might come by this evening or by tomorrow morning, and students have to wait till then to decide what's going to happen tomorrow, August 27.