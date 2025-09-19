Zubeen Garg Dies at 52 After Scuba Diving Accident in Singapore

Renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has died at age 52 following a scuba diving accident in Singapore, sending shockwaves through India's music industry and the Northeast community.

Tragic Incident

The beloved artist was in Singapore to participate in the North East Festival when he reportedly fell into the sea after a scuba diving accident and lost consciousness. Emergency responders quickly pulled him from the water and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where medical teams attempted intensive life-saving measures. Despite their efforts, doctors were unable to revive the cultural icon.

Garg had traveled to Singapore specifically for the North East India Festival at Suntec, scheduled for September 20-21, and had been actively promoting the event on social media, inviting fans to attend his performance.

Industry Mourns a Legend

The news of Garg's sudden death has devastated fans across Assam, the Northeast, and India, with tributes pouring in from political leaders, fellow artists, and admirers.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his grief on social media, writing: "Today Assam lost one of its favourite sons. I am in a loss of words to describe what Zubeen meant for Assam. He has gone too early, this was not an age to go. Zubeen's voice had an unmatched ability to energise people and his music spoke directly to our minds and souls."

Former Rajya Sabha MP Ripu Dora paid tribute, stating: "Deeply shocked and saddened by the untimely demise of our cultural icon Zubeen Garg. His voice, music, and indomitable spirit inspired generations across Assam and beyond."

Actor Adil Hussain shared his devastation, remembering Garg's "extraordinary contribution to Assamese music and culture," adding that "He will live amongst us through his songs."

Musical Legacy

Often called the "voice of Assam," Zubeen Garg achieved nationwide recognition with his soul-stirring rendition of "Ya Ali" from the Bollywood film "Gangster," which became a chartbuster across India. His other notable Hindi film contributions included "Dil Tu Hi Bataa" from "Krrish 3" and "Jaane Kya Chahe Man" from "Pyaar Ke Side Effects."

Beyond Bollywood, Garg was a versatile artist who recorded songs in multiple languages including Assamese, Bengali, Nepali, and other regional dialects. This linguistic diversity helped him build a loyal fanbase that transcended geographical and cultural boundaries.

The singer-composer-actor was not just known for his musical talents but also for his activism and unwavering commitment to his community. He remained deeply connected to his Assamese roots while successfully bridging regional and mainstream Indian music.

A Voice Silenced Too Soon

Garg, described as the heartthrob of the 90s generation, leaves behind an irreplaceable void in Assam and Northeast India's cultural landscape. His unexpected death marks the end of an era for regional music and represents a significant loss for India's diverse musical heritage.

The music community continues to grapple with the sudden loss of an artist whose voice had the unique ability to unite people across linguistic and cultural divides, making him not just a regional icon but a beloved figure in Indian music history.