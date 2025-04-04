April 4, Chaitra Navratri 7th Day - Maa Jagadamba

Today is the 7th day of Chaitra Navratri, a very important day reserved for worshipping Maa Kalratri, Maa Jagadamba. Maa Kalratri is the seventh incarnation of Goddess Durga, who is worshipped for her ferocious form and ability to annihilate evil forces, giving protection and fearlessness to her followers.

Significance of Maa Kalratri

Maa Kalratri is also fierce and frightening to behold, with a dark complexion, unkempt and long hair, and a chain of lightning bolts around her neck. She has four arms, with one holding a sword, another a hook, and two more with a varada mudra and an abhaya mudra. As Maa Jagadamba she is the mother of the whole world, who sustains and protects her children. Though she appears to be terrifying, Maa Kalratri is a kind goddess who saves her followers from injury and evil.

Rituals and Puja

The seventh day of Navratri is the best time to worship Maa Kalratri. Devotees must wake up early, have a bath, and wear fresh clothes. They must then offer worship to Maa Kalratri with flowers, fruits, and other prasad. As Maa Jagadamba, she likes simple and honest devotion. The best time to worship Maa Kalratri is midnight.

Advantages of worshipping Maa Kalratri

Worship of Maa Kalratri is said to bestow many favours on her devotees, such as:

Protection from harm and evil

Peace and prosperity

More strength and courage

Relief from fear and phobias

Spiritual enlightenment and growth

As Maa Jagadamba, her worship also confers motherly love, care, and nurturing to her devotees.

Offerings and Prayers

Worshipers can provide Maa Kalratri with their preferred offerings, like jaggery and halwa. They can also chant prayers and mantras, like the Siddha Kunjika Stotra and the Argala Stotram. As Maa Jagadamba, she favours prayers and hymns that praise her maternal qualities.

Summing up, worship of Maa Kalratri on the seventh day of Navratri is an important ceremony that confers many advantages upon devotees. By worshiping Maa Kalratri in devotion and faith, devotees can ask her protection, peace, and prosperity, and attain the loving attention of Maa Jagadamba.

