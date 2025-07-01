Amarnath Yatra 2025: On-Spot Registration Begins in Jammu

Amarnath Yatra 2025: With the annual Amarnath Yatra set to commence on July 3, hundreds of devotees from across the country arrived in Jammu on Tuesday as authorities initiated on-the-spot registration for the pilgrimage.

This year’s 38-day yatra to the sacred 3,880-metre cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas will begin simultaneously via the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the 14-km shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Manu Hansa confirmed that on-the-spot registration has begun for pilgrims arriving in Jammu. “Devotees are being issued tokens before registration. The process has started at 7 AM across designated centres,” he said.

Amarnath Yatra to Start July 3 Amid Tight Security

Registration Centres and Sadhu Camps

Unregistered pilgrims can now register at three main centres: Vaishnavi Dham, Panchayat Bhawan, and Mahajan Sabha, with tokens being issued only from Saraswati Dham.

Meanwhile, a special registration camp for sadhus has been established at the Ram temple complex in Purani Mandi. So far, over 300 sadhus from different parts of India have arrived at the temple, which also serves as their base camp. Officials confirmed that adequate boarding and lodging arrangements have been made for them.

Massive Influx and Lodgement Arrangements

More than 1,600 pilgrims have already reached the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu for their onward journey to Kashmir scheduled for July 2. Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar stated that 106 lodgement centres have been set up across the Jammu region—from Lakhanpur to Banihal—with the capacity to accommodate over 50,000 pilgrims.

“The Yatra will be flagged off from Jammu on July 2 by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp. The formal pilgrimage from Kashmir begins on July 3,” Kumar added.

Pilgrims Share Their Joy

Santokh Singh from Punjab, visiting the shrine for the ninth time, expressed his excitement: “I’m happy to be in the first batch and looking forward to Baba Barfani’s darshan.”

Uma Shakla from Uttarakhand, another early registrant, shared her happiness, saying, “I feel blessed to begin the yatra in the very first batch.”

Many sadhus who recently completed the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand also arrived in Jammu. One of them said, “This is my 21st visit to Amarnath. Every year I eagerly wait for this divine journey.”

Tight Security in Place

To ensure a smooth and safe yatra, Jammu and Kashmir Police have implemented a multi-tier security setup. Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone, Bhim Sen Tuti, revealed that 180 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF)—30 more than previous years—have been deployed in the Jammu division. Each company comprises approximately 100 personnel.

“The administration is fully prepared and committed to ensuring a safe and successful yatra,” IGP Tuti emphasized.

The Amarnath Yatra is one of the most significant spiritual events in India, drawing lakhs of pilgrims annually. With enhanced security, well-planned logistics, and enthusiastic devotees, this year’s yatra is set to begin on a promising note.