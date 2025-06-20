Air India Cancels Eight International and Domestic Flights on June 20

Following the tragic crash of Air India flight AI-171, which was en route to London Gatwick from Ahmedabad, the airline continues to face severe delays and cancellations.

According to the latest updates, Air India cancelled four international and four domestic flights on June 20, citing maintenance and operational issues as the cause. In a statement, the Tata-owned airline advised passengers to check their flight status via its website or mobile app before heading to the airport.

The cancelled international flights include:

AI906 – Dubai to Chennai AI308 – Delhi to Melbourne AI309 – Melbourne to Delhi AI2204 – Dubai to Hyderabad

The cancelled domestic flights include:

AI874 – Pune to Delhi AI456 – Ahmedabad to Delhi AI2872 – Hyderabad to Mumbai AI571 – Chennai to Mumbai

These cancellations follow Air India’s announcement that it would reduce its wide-body international flight schedule by approximately 15% from June 20 through mid-July to facilitate aircraft inspections and maintain adequate reserves.

On Wednesday, Air India had also cancelled three international flights due to technical and maintenance concerns—two of which were cancelled after passengers had already boarded.

In an earlier statement, the airline said: “Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers due to these cancellations. Affected customers are being offered full refunds or the option to reschedule their travel at no additional cost.”