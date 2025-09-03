After Modi-Putin Meeting at SCO Summit, India in Talks for More S-400 Systems

India is in discussions with Russia to secure increased deliveries of the S-400 surface-to-air missile systems, according to a report, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China.

Citing a senior Russian defence export official, Reuters reported via TASS news agency that Moscow and New Delhi are negotiating additional deliveries of the advanced S-400 systems. “India already has our S-400 system,” said Dmitry Shugayev, head of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation. He suggested there was scope to expand defence cooperation through new supplies. “For now, we are in the negotiation stage,” he added.

India had signed a $5.43-billion deal with Russia in 2018 for five squadrons of the S-400 Triumf missile system — a cutting-edge defence platform capable of neutralizing multiple aerial threats over long ranges. Three squadrons have already been delivered.

Renamed ‘Sudarshan Chakra’ in India, the S-400 played a key role during heightened tensions with Pakistan in Operation Sindoor. The system can detect and destroy drones, aircraft, and missiles.

However, delivery of the remaining units has faced repeated delays. The final two systems are expected to arrive between 2026 and 2027.

Roman Babushkin, Moscow’s Deputy Chief of Mission in India, recently confirmed that deliveries remain on track. “As far as I know, the contract for the remaining S-400 units will be fulfilled according to schedule, by 2025-26,” he told PTI. He added Russia was open to expanding dialogue and cooperation in the air defence domain.