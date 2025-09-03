The Conjuring Last Rites Box Office: Record Pre Sales Leave Baaghi 4 Trailing

India’s cinemas are buzzing, and this time it is not a Bollywood biggie leading the charge. The Conjuring Last Rites, the final instalment in the blockbuster horror franchise, has created a pre-sale frenzy that is shaking up the box office even before release.

Across the country, more than 34,000 tickets have already been sold through national cinema chains. This makes it the strongest pre-release performance of 2025 so far. In comparison, Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 has managed to sell just over 7,000 tickets, a surprising gap when one considers Bollywood’s usual dominance.

Trade analysts predict that The Conjuring Last Rites could collect between ₹10 crore and ₹12 crore on its opening day in India. If these numbers hold true, it would likely surpass Baaghi 4 which is projected to open in the range of ₹8.5 crore to ₹9.5 crore. A Hollywood horror film challenging and possibly outpacing a major Hindi action release shows how much the audience appetite for global content has grown.

The Conjuring franchise has always enjoyed a strong following in India. The Conjuring 2 earned over ₹62 crore at the box office here, cementing its place as one of the most successful horror films in the country. Fans have consistently embraced the mix of chilling scares and compelling storytelling, and Last Rites appears to be building on that legacy.

Globally, too, the film is tracking strongly with opening weekend estimates hovering between 32 and 39 million dollars. This international buzz has further added to the anticipation in India, where horror enthusiasts are known to turn up in big numbers for theatrical experiences.

If the momentum continues, The Conjuring Last Rites will dominate the weekend box office and could even force Bollywood producers to rethink their release strategies. The pre-sales alone are a sign that the film is heading for packed theatres and sold-out shows from day one.

All eyes are now on Friday, when audiences across India will finally get to witness the scares on the big screen. For the franchise that has long been a fan favourite, Last Rites might just deliver its most haunting performance yet at the Indian box office.