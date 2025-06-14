After Air India Crash, Govt Orders Inspection of All 34 Boeing 787s

The Indian government has ordered an inspection of all Boeing 787 Dreamliners following the horrific Air India crash in Ahmedabad.

Briefing the media on the investigation into the crash, Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu on Saturday (June 14) confirmed that eight out of the 34 Boeing 787 aircraft in India’s fleet have already been inspected.

He also announced that the high-level committee constituted to investigate the incident will meet on Monday (June 16) and is expected to submit its report within three months. He added that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has already commenced its investigation.

The minister further confirmed that the black box has been recovered, and the process of decoding its data is currently underway. He emphasized that any information or theory related to the crash would be thoroughly examined.

Describing the crash as extremely traumatic, Ram Mohan Naidu stated that India has implemented strict safety protocols to ensure secure air travel. Additionally, he noted that another high-level team has been formed to explore ways to enhance aviation security going forward.

He also mentioned that DNA testing of the victims is being carried out as per protocol before the bodies are handed over to their families.

Regarding the ill-fated aircraft, Ram Mohan Naidu said the plane had flown from Paris to Delhi, then Delhi to Ahmedabad, before it took off for London on June 12.

