National Nuclear Energy Mission to boost country’s power infrastructure: Manohar Lal

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) The government's focus on nuclear energy will strengthen the country’s power infrastructure and reduce dependence on conventional sources, Union Power and Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal said on Saturday.

The announcement of a National Nuclear Energy Mission in Union Budget 2025 with an outlay of Rs 20,000 crore to operationalise five small modular reactors (SMRs), in the form of Bharat Small Reactors (BSRs) by 2033 is poised to be a game-changer in clean energy initiatives.

Commending the emphasis on nuclear energy, the minister stated that the vision to develop at least 100 GW of nuclear power by 2047 underscores India’s ambitious yet essential transition towards clean energy.

Welcoming the launch of the National Nuclear Energy Mission, he highlighted that the Rs 20,000 crore allocation for research and development in SMRs marks a significant step forward.

He further emphasised that the target of operationalising at least five indigenously developed SMRs by 2033 will strengthen India’s energy security and solidify its leadership in advanced nuclear technology.

"The Budget 2025-26 represents a significant milestone for the power sector, ushering in transformative reforms that will drive India’s growth and pave the way for a secure, sustainable, resilient, and affordable energy future," said Manohar Lal.

The expansion of nuclear energy capabilities by developing BSRs was first announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2024 by allocating Rs 24,969 crore.

Manohar Lal further stated that the government’s dedication to improving the financial and operational stability of electricity distribution companies, coupled with incentives for enhancing intra-state transmission capacity, will greatly boost the efficiency of the power sector.

He said that the announcement of full exemption of scrap of lithium-ion batteries, lead, zinc and 12 more critical minerals from basic customs duty is also a welcome decision.

"This will help secure their availability for manufacturing of batteries in India and promote more jobs for our youth," the minister remarked.

