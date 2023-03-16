Nashik-Mumbai 'long march' takes a toll on farmers' health, 40 ill

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) At least 40 farmers including a couple of women have suffered big and small health issues as they continued the Nashik-Mumbai 175-kms 'long march' on the fourth day, party leaders said here on Thursday.

"Over three dozen of the marchers, including a couple of women, have complained of various ailments during the 'long march' in the scorching summer heat," said a spokesperson P.S. Prasad.

A majority are suffering from dehydration symptoms, giddiness, headaches, weakness, and many have developed gashes or blisters on their feet owing to the walk in the hot weather to Mumbai, he said.

They are being administered necessary treatment on the spot by the volunteers, or taken to local primary health care centres for first-aid, applying ointment, tying bandages or other basic treatment and allowed to go.

At least one ambulance is also moving with the marchers to handle any emergencies that may crop up enroute, or shift the ailing to the nearest PHCs, informed Prasad.

Most keep their heads covered under turbans (pheta) and the women with their saris or scarves to ward off the heat, they regularly consume water and even sprinkle it on their feet.

So far, there have been no grave cases reported among the peasants, estimated at around 15,000-plus including many women, walking on defiantly with placards, banners, flags, posters etc to highlight their demands.

In many small villages along both sides of the road, thousands of locals come out to welcome and cheer up the marchers, offer them food, water, tea, etc and express their solidarity, while some joined the walkathon for some distances to boost their morale, said Prasad.

