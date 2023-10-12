Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Soni Razdan to reunite at special screening of ‘Khamosh’

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) The cast of the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial ‘Khamosh’ which released in 1986, is set to reunite for a special screening of the film on Friday. To make the screening special, the cast including Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Soni Razdan and others - will be present at the event. They will be joined by Chopra’s other close associates like Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Rajkumar Hirani.

‘Khamosh’ is set to open the special film festival which will be held from October 13 to 19 and will celebrate 45 years of Vidhu Vinod Chopra in cinema.

A source close to the filmmaker said: "Film Heritage Foundation feels ‘Khamosh’ is that unique mix where a filmmaker’s craft is on full display and yet, the film has hardly been seen by the younger generation. Hence, it is the right film to kick off the festival and let audiences relive his classic.”

Film Heritage Foundation and PVR Inox are organising a special film festival to screen nine of Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s films in cinemas across the country. The film festival will run in PVR-Inox cinemas across 28 cities, including Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Lucknow, Ahmedabad and others.

Besides ‘Khamosh’, the festival will screen Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s other directorials like ‘Parinda’, ‘1942: A Love Story’, ‘Mission Kashmir’ and ‘Eklavya’ as well as his popular crowd favourites like the ‘Munna Bhai’ series, ‘Parineeta’ and ‘3 Idiots’.

The cast of Chopra’s forthcoming release, '12th Fail' - including Vikrant Massey - will also be present. The film, headlined by Vikrant Massey, will release in cinemas on October 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

