From NASA to Nirvana: Pradyuman Bhagat’s extraordinary journey to BAPS monastic life as Sadhu KeshavSankalpdas

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) In a world where success is often defined by academic excellence, career milestones, and material achievements, Pradyuman Bhagat’s journey stands as a powerful testament to a higher calling — one rooted in spirituality, devotion, and selfless service through BAPS (Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha), a globally respected Hindu organization.

Born in Auckland, New Zealand, and excelling in Electrical & Robotics Engineering in Atlanta, Pradyuman Bhagat’s brilliance was evident from a young age. A Gold Scholar, a TEDx speaker at just 15 years old, and an innovator with two patents to his name, he worked on cutting-edge robotics for Boeing and received prestigious job offers from Boeing and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).

Yet, despite these unparalleled achievements, Pradyuman Bhagat chose to walk away from a promising future in aerospace and technology to embrace a far greater purpose—a life of renunciation, spirituality, and service within BAPS. Renouncing all worldly attachments, he has taken diksha into the Swaminarayan order and is now Sadhu KeshavSankalpdas—a living inspiration for millions.

His decision is a powerful reminder that true fulfillment lies beyond professional success. In a world that often equates achievement with wealth and status, his choice to dedicate his life to BAPS’s global mission of spirituality, service, and moral upliftment exemplifies the highest ideals of selflessness, devotion, and faith.

As Sadhu KeshavSankalpdas embarks on this profound journey, his story will continue to inspire generations worldwide to seek a higher purpose—one rooted in faith, humility, and unwavering service to humanity through BAPS.

-IANS

